The 2021 NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and the biggest stars in the NBA are sure to make it a spectacular night of action. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named captains and the two biggest names in the game have selected their teams. James spent the first overall pick on Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Durant spent his first pick on Nets teammate Kyrie Irving. Durant (hamstring) is injured and won't be participating in the contest, so you'll need to take a long look at both rosters before locking in your NBA DFS picks.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NBA DFS picks for the 2021 All-Star Game

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his All-Star Game NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Team LeBron forward LeBron James. The Lakers superstar is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season. James will be appearing in his record 17th All-Star Game, and is third all-time with a 24.1 points-per-game average in the annual classic.

James is a three-time All-Star Game MVP, having won it in 2006, 2008 and 2018, and has scored a record 385 points in the annual contests. James went for 23 points, five rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes in the 2020 All-Star Game. The most prolific All-Star Game player in NBA history, McClure sees King James going big once again in Sunday's 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes banking on Team Durant forward Julius Randle of the New York Knicks. Randle is set to appear in his first NBA All-Star game after averaging 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game during the first half of the season. Both are career-highs but Randle has arguably made his biggest strides this season as a passer.

Randle's previous best for assists per game was 3.6 as a 22-year-old with the Lakers, but he's averaging 5.5 assists per contest this season. Randle has had 11 games already this season where he's turned in at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and his ability to stretch the floor, work inside and work inside-out as a distributor gives him an incredibly high ceiling in the 2021 NBA All-Star game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game

