NBA DFS: LeBron James and best picks for Oct. 18 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

More debuts are on tap for Thursday evening in the NBA, and none is bigger than LeBron James taking the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time in a road game at Portland. That 10:30 p.m. ET matchup is one of three games on the NBA DFS main slate on Thursday night that begins at 8 p.m. ET, and the daily Fantasy sports sites DraftKings and FanDuel have multiple NBA DFS tournaments and cash games with millions in prizes on the line. With so much at stake in the opening week of the 2018-19 NBA season, be sure you see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who is also a pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure is a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of each game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Thanks to picks such as Steph Curry, who went off for over 55 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings, McClure's optimal lineups cashed on both sites on Opening Night on Tuesday. He followed that up on Wednesday with some spot-on picks such as Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, who went off for over 40 points on FanDuel, returning almost 7x value for owners.

For Friday's slate, McClure is rostering LeBron James at $11,700 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings for his debut on the road against the Trail Blazers.

A proven DFS stud, James averaged close to a triple-double in 2017-18 with the Cavaliers. And he figures to be just as big a part of the offense in Los Angles as the Lakers build around him in 2018-19. Expect him to make a statement on his opening night, so confidently lock him in your DFS lineups and look for a huge return on value.

One NBA DFS value pick McClure loves for Thursday evening: Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne, who is $4,000 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. The fourth-year pro finished the 2017-18 season on the upswing with multiple double-digit scoring performances in the final week of the season. He's expected to be in the starting lineup for Chicago on Thursday with Kris Dunn out for this matchup against the 76ers.

And he should have plenty of opportunities to put up solid numbers in a game that has an Over-Under of 220 points, according to Vegas. Lock him in for practically free on Thursday and look for a huge return on value that can help separate your lineup from the pack in NBA DFS tournaments.

