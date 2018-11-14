NBA DFS: LeBron James and optimal picks for Nov. 14 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

With 11 games on the docket, there are plenty of players to pick from in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on Wednesday night. DraftKings is putting up $425,000 in prizes in its Autumn Excellent 8's tournament, while FanDuel has $333,000 up for grabs in the Wednesday NBA Shot. In tournaments, 50-50s, or cash games, finding the right combination of stars like LeBron James and Joel Embiid and value picks like Derrick White is the key to separating your NBA DFS lineups from the pack. That's why you'll want to see the optimal NBA DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's won nearly $2 million in his career as a DFS professional.

He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And earlier this week, McClure was all over Dennis Schroder at $7,200 on FanDuel. The result? He exploded with 20 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals on Monday -- returning over 50 points on FanDuel and 7x value for owners.

For Wednesday's main slate, McClure is high on LeBron James at $11,200 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings. The King is finding him rhythm in Los Angeles as the Lakers enter a nationally-televised showdown with the Trail Blazers on a three-game win streak. He's returned 50 or more points on DraftKings in seven games this year, and he finished right around that number in his first matchup against Portland this year. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick for Wednesday and look for a big return.

Another one of the NBA DFS picks McClure loves for Wednesday: Spurs point guard Derrick White ($5,600 FanDuel, $4,700 DraftKings). White returned to the Spurs lineup from a heel injury three games ago and has taken over as the starting point guard as originally intended when Dejountae Murray tore his ACL. In his last two starts, White has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

That includes a 14-8-4-2 stat line on Saturday that helped him return nearly 10x on FanDuel. Considering that the Spurs scored 120 against the Suns, their opponent on Wednesday, earlier this season and that Phoenix is giving up nearly 118 points per game in their last three, expect big numbers from White and lock him into your NBA DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.