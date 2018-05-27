NBA DFS: LeBron James and top Cavaliers-Celtics picks for May 27 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Sunday, May 27, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
Last time these teams met on Friday, McClure built his roster around Cavaliers forward LeBron James at $14,500 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings. The result? James filled up the stat sheet with 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists -- returning over 80 points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable evening.
For Sunday's single-game slate involving Game 7 of Cavaliers-Celtics, McClure loves Cavaliers guard George Hill at $4,300 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.
In Cleveland's Game 6 victory over the Celtics, Hill exploded for 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, producing over 35 points on FanDuel. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.
Hill is an extreme value play and will leave you salary cap room for a superstar like LeBron James, whom McClure also likes at $14,500 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings.
James gets an ideal matchup against a Celtics squad that has struggled to guard him. He has scored 50 or more points on DraftKings and FanDuel in four of his last five games against Boston, so take advantage of this matchup and watch the points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream individual matchup Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points. This pick could be the difference between winning your NBA DFS tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Sunday's NBA playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
