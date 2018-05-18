NBA DFS: LeBron James and top Cavs-Celtics picks for May 19 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Saturday, May 19, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure built his NBA DFS roster around Rockets guard James Harden at $12,300 on FanDuel and $10,400 on DraftKings. The result: Harden posted a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds -- returning 47 points on DraftKings.



For Saturday's single-game slate involving Game 3 of Celtics-Cavs, McClure loves Celtics forward Marcus Morris at $10,000 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.



In Boston's Game 1 victory over the Cavaliers, Morris was inserted into the starting lineup and recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds, producing over 30 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Saturday's slate.



McClure is also loving Cavaliers forward LeBron James at $20,500 on FanDuel and $18,900 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Celtics squad that has struggled to guard him. In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, James exploded for 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds -- returning almost 80 points on DraftKings. And he has scored at least 62 points on both sites in eight of his last 10 games, so take advantage of this matchup and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



