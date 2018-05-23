NBA DFS: LeBron James and top Cavs-Celtics picks for May 23 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Wednesday, May 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure built his roster around Rockets guard James Harden at $12,300 on FanDuel and $10,400 on DraftKings. The result: Harden filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, four rebounds and four assists -- returning over 50 points on DraftKings.



For Wednesday's single-game slate involving Game 5 of Cavaliers-Celtics in the NBA Playoffs 2018, McClure loves Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



In Cleveland's Game 4 victory over the Celtics, Thompson logged a season-high 38 minutes and recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds, producing almost 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's slate.



McClure is also loving Cavaliers forward LeBron James at $14,500 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Celtics squad that has struggled to guard him. In Game 4, James exploded for 44 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals -- returning over 55 points on DraftKings. And he has scored at least 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in nine of his last 12 games, so take advantage of this matchup and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream individual matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday's NBA playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.