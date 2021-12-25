For the first time since 1989, the Atlanta Hawks will be included on the NBA Christmas Day schedule. They will take on the Knicks at noon ET, but they are expected do so without leading scorer Trae Young (protocols). His absence would force Atlanta to lean on players like John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who are among the few Hawks not battling an injury or illness. But players being thrust into bigger roles is something that all daily Fantasy basketball players should be aware of when making their NBA DFS picks for Christmas Day.

On the other side, New York is also down key players, which has led to the reemergence of Kemba Walker in the Knicks' backcourt. Derrick Rose (ankle) just had surgery, so could forming an NBA DFS stack with Walker and Julius Randle be the key to success on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before setting your Christmas Day NBA DFS strategy, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure included Knicks guard Kemba Walker as one of his top NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Walker went off for a season-high of 44 points to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists to return 70.75 points on DraftKings and 66.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Christmas Day NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Christmas Day

One of McClure's top Christmas Day NBA DFS picks is Lakers forward LeBron James at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Despite his team not living up to expectations, James is still putting up MVP-worthy numbers. His 26.8 points per game are his most in three years and he's also chipping in 6.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

James has scored at least 31 points in three straight games, which marks the first time he's accomplished that feat this year. He will get to face a depleted Nets team that will be without a host of regulars due to protocols, including Durant. James also has some additional motivation to put on a show on Christmas as he's closing in on Kobe Bryant's record for most points on Christmas Day. James is just 13 points from passing Bryant and he'll want his record-breaking game to be a memorable one.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins at $4,900 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. Cousins wasn't even employed when the season began, but he's since become an integral part of the Bucks rotation. Cousins is coming off a season-high of 22 points on Thursday to go along with eight boards and four assists.

Milwaukee's frontcourt has been decimated by injuries and illnesses. Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (protocols) are expected to sit out on Christmas, paving the way for Cousins to log lots of minutes. The four-time All-Star has played 20-plus minutes three times this season -- all in the last three games -- and he's averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Christmas Day

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Christmas Day because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Christmas Day? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.