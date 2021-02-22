The NBA DFS slate on Monday offers some of the very best talent in the league. Among the star-studded NBA DFS picks available is Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring with 32.9 points per game. Beal and the Wizards travel to face the defending world champion Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. The Mavericks vs. Grizzlies matchup sees two of the best young players in the NBA square off, as Dallas' Luka Doncic takes on Memphis' Ja Morant at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Should you target Beal, Doncic or Morant as part of your NBA DFS strategy for Monday? And what other players should you consider in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s or cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, Feb. 22 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Feb. 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Lakers forward LeBron James at $10,400 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. James is averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season. That includes a 19-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist effort on Saturday against the Heat.

James shot just 7-of-21 from the field and committed five turnovers against Miami, but his usual stat-stuffing effort was still worth over 45 points on DraftKings. That represents the floor for James in his last 10 outings, as he has popped for an average of over 55 points on DraftKings during that span. With Anthony Davis (calf/Achilles) still out, McClure figures James is in prime position for another huge NBA DFS performance.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard Eric Gordon at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. Gordon is averaging 21.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his last 10 games. The 13-year veteran is delivering 18.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Gordon gets a mouthwatering matchup against the Bulls on Monday night, a team he torched for 21 points, four assists and two rebounds earlier this season. The Bulls are also giving up 115.3 points per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NBA. Gordon is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups on Monday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Feb. 22

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 22? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.