Two nights after dropping 50 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, Damian Lillard will get another crack at the Pelicans on Thursday and NBA daily Fantasy players need to decide if he can hit those numbers again. The game itself on Tuesday night was a gold mine with Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram also dropping at least 40 points on DraftKings while Josh Hart, Gary Trent Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all reaching the 30-point threshold. So does that means that you should be loading up on Pelicans and Trail Blazers players again in your NBA DFS lineups?

There are two other games on the NBA schedule that feature totals of 230 or higher at William Hill Sportsbook as well as individual matchups worthy of consideration. So who in the NBA DFS player pool should you be targeting to turn a profit in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Thursday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, March 18 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Lakers forward LeBron James at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. The 17-time NBA All-Star is averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game so far this season and he's got a juicy matchup against a Hornets squad that ranks 21st in points allowed per game (113.1) and 20th in defensive rating (112.7).

James has posted a triple-double in his last two games and he continues to be the driving force at both ends of the floor with Anthony Davis (Achilles) out. Look for James to put up big numbers again on Thursday against a Charlotte defense that has given up 245 points in its last two outings and is in the second night of a back-to-back.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at $6,100 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. The veteran scorer is having arguably his best offensive season ever as he averages 18.0 points while shooting 37.4 percent from the 3-point line and 96.8 percent from the free-throw line.

All three figures are career-bests for the 28-year-old and the Wizards have been absolutely abysmal defensively this season. Washington allows a league-worst 120.1 points per game and ranks 27th in defensive rating (114.7). The Wizards have allowed at least 121 points in each of their last five games and that makes Clarkson an affordable high-floor play off the bench on Thursday night.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.