Donovan Mitchell was expected to be one of the main attractions when Utah was awarded the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in 2019. Mitchell will be on the floor on Sunday night, but he will be wearing a Cavaliers jersey. He was traded to Cleveland during the offseason and is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game, getting voted in as an All-Star starter for the first time in his career. Mitchell is going to be dealing with plenty of emotions on Sunday, so should you be including him in your NBA DFS lineups for the 2023 All-Star Game?

Mitchell will be drafted by Team LeBron or Team Giannis one hour before tipoff.

In the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, James was one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks. The result: James finished with 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James is one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for the 2023 All-Star Game yet again. This is James' sixth season participating in the format where the players who receive the most votes in each conference are named the captains. He was the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference after breaking the all-time scoring record earlier this month. The 19-time All-Star has gone 5-0 as a captain and will be playing under head coach Michael Malone.

James has averaged 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists in the All-Star Game during his career. He scored 24 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds against Team Durant last year, playing a career-high 36 minutes. The veteran has been a consistent All-Star Game performer during his career, and McClure does not anticipate that changing on Sunday night.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. In his last All-Star appearance in 2021, Mitchell scored 15 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and a block. He'll be making his third All-Star appearance, and is having the best overall season of his career.

Mitchell missed a game on Feb. 8 with groin soreness, but has been locked-in since he's been back. Over his last four starts, Mitchell has averaged 33.3 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Mitchell has looked bound for the All-Star Game since the beginning of the season and has averaged 27.3 points and made 38.7% of his 3-pointers in 2022-23.

