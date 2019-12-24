NBA DFS: LeBron James and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Christmas Day, 2019

Christmas Day means the NBA takes center stage on the sports calendar, with 10 teams filling the Wednesday NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The holiday's opening game sees the 20-7 Boston Celtics play at the 21-8 Toronto Raptors at noon ET. Then, the 27-4 Milwaukee Bucks visit the 21-10 Philadelphia 76ers at 2:30 p.m. ET. The evening brings three more quality matchups: Rockets vs. Grizzlies (5 p.m. ET), Lakers vs. Clippers (8 p.m. ET) and Nuggets vs. Pelicans (10:30 p.m. ET) closing out the Christmas Day NBA schedule. Before making any daily Fantasy basketball picks and setting your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for Christmas Day, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Christmas Day NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

James Harden ($11,700 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings)

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings)

Anthony Davis ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings)

Joel Embiid ($9,900 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings)

LeBron James ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings)

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Christmas Day

For the NBA Christmas Day schedule, McClure is high on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings). James is hoping to be on the floor after missing Sunday's loss to the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain. The five full days of rest should be plenty for James, who is scoring 25.8 points, grabbing 7.5 rebounds and dishing an NBA-best 10.6 assists per game.

James just missed a triple-double when the Lakers faced the Clippers in the season-opener, scoring 18 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and dealing eight assists. Sunday's missed game aside, durability hasn't been much of a question this season, as James averages 34.8 minutes per game in his 29 games so far in 2019.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Christmas Day includes rostering Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell ($5,500 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings). Harrell has been consistent contributor in 2019 for the Clippers, delivering 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 32 games this season.

He was particularly productive last week, scoring 18 points against the Thunder, 21 points against the Spurs and 19 against the Rockets. Harrell scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists in the season-opener against the Lakers.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Christmas. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Christmas Day? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.