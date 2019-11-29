NBA DFS: LeBron James and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Nov. 29

After the NBA celebrated Thanksgiving with a complete off day, 26 teams stock Friday's NBA DFS player pool. One of the hottest teams in the league is the Milwaukee Bucks, and perhaps the hottest player is power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak leads the Bucks with 31.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Antetokounmpo has posted double-doubles in all 18 of the Bucks' games, with the record for most consecutive double-doubles to start an NBA season is 34. Winners of nine straight, 15-3 Milwaukee takes on the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Is Antetokounmpo a smart choice for your Friday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is high on Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James ($11,400 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings). James is putting together another fantastic season, averaging 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and an NBA-best 11.0 assists per game. He went for 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 threes, 7-11 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in Wednesday's comeback win over New Orleans -- the Lakers' ninth straight win.

It was James' 14th double-double of the season, and third straight game where he shot over 50 percent from the field. James and the 16-2 Lakers get the Wizards on Friday, a team that is 26thin the NBA defending his position. And with Anthony Davis questionable with a shoulder injury, figure James to rack up another complete effort for your NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday also includes rostering New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard Jrue Holiday ($8,100 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings). Holiday scored 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-6 3s, 1-1 FT), dished 12 assists, grabbed six rebounds and swiped three steals in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers. It was Holiday's fourth double-double of the season.

Over his past eight games, Holiday averages 24.0 points, 8.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 3s and 2.4 steals. Holiday and the Pelicans face Oklahoma City -- a team that is 26thin the NBA defending shooting guards -- twice to close out the week. McClure sees Holiday turning in a strong performance Friday, and figures he will be a valuable asset to your NBA DFS team.

