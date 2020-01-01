NBA DFS: LeBron James and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 1, 2020

The NBA brings in 2020 with a four-game schedule on New Year's Day that features Magic vs. Wizards at 6 p.m. ET, Trail Blazers vs. Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, Bucks vs. Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Suns closing out the schedule at 10:30 p.m. ET. All four games have an over-under for total expected points set at 219 or higher, and with an NBA DFS player pool that includes the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis, there are plenty of ways to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Before finalizing any NBA DFS strategy for New Year's Day, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy basketball picks from Mike McClure, a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. His top NBA DFS picks, stacks and advice can help you make all the right calls on this holiday slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Wednesday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Giannis Anteotokounmpo ($11,800 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings)

LeBron James ($11,000 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)

Anthony Davis ($10,800 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings)

Damian Lillard ($9,300 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings)

Hassan Whiteside ($9,100 on FanDuel, $8,300 on DraftKings)

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, McClure is building his lineups around James at $11,000 on FanDuel and $10,300 on DraftKings. Even though he's regularly one of the highest-priced daily Fantasy basketball options, James still provides consistent value. He's returned at least 5x value on DraftKings in seven of his last 10 outings, including a strong return of over 6x on Dec. 28 against the Blazers.

He gets an extremely favorable matchup against the Suns on New Year's Day, paving the way for him to explode for big numbers yet again. The Suns play at a fast pace and rank 25th in the NBA in scoring defense (115.1 ppg). Look for James, who is averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest, to push for massive numbers for NBA DFS players in this spot.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Wednesday also includes rostering Timberwolves forward Shabazz Napier ($4,800 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings), who has returned over 9x value on DraftKings in two of his last four games. The Wolves are dealing with a growing injury list that includes Jeff Teague (knee), Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), all of whom are considered day-to-day.

That's opening up minutes and scoring opportunities for Napier, who is coming off a 24-point, eight-assist night against the Nets in his last outing. Confidently lock him in for what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Bucks (over-under of 223) on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.