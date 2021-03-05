The NBA's annual midseason extravaganza is set for Sunday when Team LeBron takes on Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta. Lakers superstar LeBron James drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic as his fellow starters, and Durant -- who is injured -- opted for Nets teammate Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum. Among the players on the roster for Sunday's 8 p.m. ET game, who are the wisest selections for NBA DFS lineups?

Choosing All-Star Game lineups is unique, in that defense is virtually non-existent and scoring comes in bunches. How do you best craft your NBA DFS strategy for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Sunday's All-Star Game, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NBA DFS All-Star Game slate on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for the 2021 All-Star Game

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his All-Star Game NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Team LeBron forward LeBron James. The Lakers superstar is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season. James will be appearing in his record 17th All-Star Game, and is third all-time with a 24.1 points-per-game average in the annual classic.

James is a three-time All-Star Game MVP, having won it in 2006, 2008 and 2018, and has scored a record 385 points in the annual contests. James went for 23 points, five rebounds and six assists in 19 minutes in the 2020 All-Star Game. The most prolific All-Star Game player in NBA history, McClure sees King James going big once again in Sunday's 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes banking on Team Durant forward Julius Randle. The Knicks veteran is averaging 23.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists heading into his first All-Star Game appearance. Randle prepped for the All-Star Game with a 27-point, 16-rebound, seven-assist performance Thursday against the Pistons.

The seven-year veteran from Kentucky has been stellar for New York all season, and is on a run of six double-doubles in his last seven games. That run has been a boon for NBA DFS owners, as Randle is averaging over 50 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in that seven-game stretch. A reserve for Team Durant, McClure sees Randle as a huge value play Sunday in all NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday in the 2021 All-Star Game because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday's 2021 All-Star Game? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.