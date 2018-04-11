NBA DFS: LeBron James and top picks for April 11 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Wednesday, April 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on several tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Wizards guard John Wall at $9,200 on DraftKings. The result: Wall exploded for 29 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds -- returning a season-high 67.75 points on DraftKings. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Wednesday's slate, McClure is all over Rockets guard Gerald Green as a value play at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.



Houston guard Eric Gordon is expected to be held out or play limited minutes in a meaningless game against the Kings as the Rockets look to get him back to 100 percent for the 2018 NBA Playoffs.



That means more minutes for bench players like Green, who has been playing above his season averages with 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in his last five games.



McClure is also recommending LeBron James, who is $12,100 on FanDuel and $11,400 on DraftKings.



James has confirmed he'll play in the season finale as the Cavs remain in the hunt for the 3-seed in the Eastern Conference. It'll also be the first time James has played all 82 games in a season.



That gives him one more juicy matchup against a New York squad that gives up over 108 points per game and has lost six of its last seven games. Lock James in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing huge numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.