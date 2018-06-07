NBA DFS: LeBron James and top Warriors-Cavaliers picks for June 8 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Friday, June 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, McClure rostered Warriors forward Kevin Durant at $10,800 on FanDuel. The result? Durant put together an MVP-caliber performance with 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists -- returning almost 70 FD points and over 6x value. Anybody who had him on their rosters was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Friday's single-game slate for Game 4 of Warriors-Cavaliers, McClure is going with Cavs guard Rodney Hood as a value pick at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.

Hood was a big factor in Game 3 with 26 minutes on the floor, 15 points and six rebounds. He comes at an extremely cheap price, however, leaving you salary cap room to load your roster up with the bigger names.

That includes LeBron James, who McClure is adding for $22,000 on FanDuel and $24,000 on DraftKings.

James has triple-double upside for virtually any game, but that's even more true on Friday as he tries to avoid the sweep on his home court. He has a floor of about 60 points on FanDuel, but he could go for much more than that as he attempts to carry the Cavs in virtually every category and return this series to Golden State.

