NBA DFS: Lou Williams and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for NBA Opening Night 2019

After leading the Toronto Raptors to the NBA title last season, Kawhi Leonard joined forces with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA offseason dominated by superstars on the move. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Raptors will be in action, as Toronto hoists its banner and then takes on the Pelicans to kick off NBA Opening Night 2019. It's a blockbuster night for NBA DFS players too, and also features the Clippers taking on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers in a new battle for Staples Center supremacy. Add in the debut of Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson and the millions of dollars on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, and it's a night that fans won't want to miss.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. In the 2019 NBA Playoffs, his lineups for Game 6 of Warriors vs. Rockets finished second in a $100k-to-first NBA GPP.

Clippers guard Lou Williams at $6,200 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings. Williams has found a lasting niche as a player who can provide plenty of scoring off the bench, averaging 20.0 points in 26.6 minutes a season ago and 22.6 points in 32.8 minutes the year before that.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner will now have Leonard and George as teammates. Even if that means shooting volume goes down a touch, the quality of looks with opposing defenses keying in on Leonard and George should increase significantly. Williams had three games with at least 25 points during the Clippers' six-game series with the Warriors last season and he'll be hungry to prove that he can continue scoring at a high level with two new superstars on the team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also involves rostering Pelicans forward Zion Williamson ($8,000 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings), who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson was a stat-stuffer at Duke, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blue Devils while shooting a staggering 68 percent from the floor.

So far in his first taste of NBA action this preseason, he's showing no signs of struggle making the adjustment. Williamson is shooting 71.4 percent from the floor and averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 27.3 minutes.

Another player who has a dream matchup on NBA Opening Night 2019.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Opening Night? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.