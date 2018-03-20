NBA DFS: Lou Williams and top picks for March 20 DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action on Tuesday, March 20, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing big on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure locked in Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb at just $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Lamb scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds -- returning 32.1 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the season. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Tuesday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is all over Timberwolves forward Nmanja Bjelica at $6,100 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DrafKings.



With Jimmy Butler on the shelf, Bjelica's numbers are way, way up. He's averaging 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his last five outings. He's seeing an average of over 38 minutes on the floor during that span as well.



On Tuesday, he gets a strong matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, who are ranked in the bottom 10 of the NBA in scoring defense, giving up 108.3 points per game. Look for big upside from Bjelica at an affordable price.



Roster Bjelica and you'll still have plenty of room to add a high-scoring stud like Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams, who is $7,100 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings.



The Clippers experimented with starting Williams after the All-Star break, but he came off the bench -- a role he's extremely comfortable with -- over the weekend against Portland and scored 30 points.



He should thrive on Tuesday in what is expected to be a fast-paced game against Minnesota. Oddsmakers have set the over-under for total points at 226, the highest of the slate, so expect Williams to push for huge numbers yet again.



McClure has also identified a player you're not even thinking about who just exploded for career highs and has massive upside due to an injury situation. He carries tournament-winning potential and needs to be in your daily fantasy basketball lineup for Tuesday.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? And what player could be the difference between cashing big or going home with nothing? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineup for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed numerous tournament rosters this season.