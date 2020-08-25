Watch Now: NBA Recap: 76ers Fire Coach Brett Brown ( 2:35 )

A pair of Western Conference matchups are on the NBA schedule for Tuesday's playoff action as Jazz vs. Nuggets and Clippers vs. Mavericks both take the floor. Utah, up 3-1, is looking to close out that series. Mavericks vs. Clippers, meanwhile, is tied at 2-2. NBA daily Fantasy players will need to figure out how these scenarios will impact individual stat lines.

Should you invest heavily in the Jazz for your NBA DFS lineups since they've scored at least 124 points in each playoff game thus far far? Or are there better NBA DFS picks in Mavericks vs. Clippers with big names like Paul George, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard on the floor? Before setting your NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player pool and core lineup picks from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure was all over Rockets forward P.J. Tucker as one of his core lineup picks for DraftKings. The result: Tucker had 11 points and 11 rebounds -- returning almost 7x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 25

For Tuesday's NBA playoff slate, McClure is high on high Doncic at $11,000 on both sites. Doncic shook off a sore ankle to put together a historic performance in Sunday's win. His game-winning 3-pointer in overtime was clearly the highlight, but daily Fantasy players saw eye-popping results from his entire game as he piled up 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

That led to around 90 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings and returns of 8-9x value on those sites. His upside is huge again on Tuesday as Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out. With Porzingis out, most of the Dallas offense is going through Doncic, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Leonard at $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Doncic is drawing a lot of the headlines in this series, but Leonard, the 2019 NBA Finals MVP is also posting some huge performances. He's scored at least 29 points and grabbed nine or more rebounds in all four games.

From a daily Fantasy standpoint, that's led to 50 or more points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in each game. Montrezl Harrell hasn't played well this series and Patrick Beverley (calf) might not play again on Tuesday. Leonard has responded by scoring at a higher rate, while still stuffing the stat sheet with plenty of rebounds, assists, steals and blocks as well.

