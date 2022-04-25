Only one 2022 NBA playoffs series can end in a sweep, and it's the series that many predicted would go to seven games when the seeds were set. The Celtics hold a 3-0 lead over the Nets with Brooklyn's last game of the season potentially coming tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Boston's elite defense has put the clamps on Kevin Durant, and other Nets just haven't stepped up enough to stave off the brink of elimination. However, Blake Griffin was productive in limited minutes in Game 3 which puts him on the NBA DFS radar for Game 4.

Griffin saw his first playing time this postseason on Saturday and had eight points in eight minutes. He replaced Andre Drummond's spot in the rotation down the stretch and could share the court more often with Durant and Kyrie Irving in Game 4. But can Griffin produce enough as a potential NBA DFS pick to give you a solid return on investment? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Monday's playoff games, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure listed Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: the reigning MVP helped Denver stave off elimination with 37 points, eight rebounds and six assists to return 54 points on DraftKings and 48.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 25

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,600 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. In his first game in nearly two weeks, Doncic had his usual stat-stuffing performance in Game 4 with 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. That came despite him playing just 34 minutes after averaging 40 minutes per game over his previous 10 postseason contests.

Those numbers are just par for the course for Doncic versus the Jazz this year as he's lit them up every time he's faced them. During the regular season, he averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games against Utah, making it just one of four teams he averaged at least 30 points and 10 boards against (min. two games). Across Doncic's 14 career playoff games, he's scored at least 38 points in half of them, so he's a must-roster for Monday's NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart ($6,300 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel). The Defensive Player of the Year is doing it on that end of the court with 1.7 steals per game in the series versus the Nets, but he's also contributing 15.4 points and 5.7 assists on offense.

Smart has always had success against the Nets and during the regular season he scored more points against them (71) than he scored versus any other team. He also had his second-most assists (26) against Brooklyn, and the Nets have been victimized by opposing point guards all year. Amongst the 16 playoff teams, the Nets allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing PGs on both FanDuel and DraftKings, so you can see why McClure is high on Smart.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 25

