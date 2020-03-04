NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 4, 2020

Wednesday's main slate brings some tough questions for DFS players as they set their NBA DFS lineups. Should you go with a more proven option like Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who has a tough matchup against the Heat, or roll the dice on a cheaper, high-upside option like Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who's scored 25 or more points in seven of his last eight games? Is a player dealing with an injury such as Damian Lillard (groin) safe to roster in NBA DFS tournaments or cash games on Wednesday?

With FanDuel hosting a $400K Wednesday NBA Shot and DraftKings running a $500K MEGA Mini-Max that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions to make for your NBA DFS strategy. Before locking in any NBA DFS rosters, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Timberwolves center Naz Reid ($4,500 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings). Reid is coming off an impressive performance against the Pelicans in his last outing. In fact, Minnesota's rookie recorded his first double-double of his career, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Reid continues to fill in for Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) in the starting lineup, and he's played at least 23 minutes in four of his last five games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($10,400 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings). Doncic has been virtually unstoppable this season, averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

Now, Doncic will look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup against the Pelicans, a team that's giving up 117.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA. In addition, Doncic has torched the Pelicans this season, averaging 28 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists in three matchups against New Orleans.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.