NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Wednesday, Dec. 4

A full two-thirds of the league is in action Wednesday, which means the NBA DFS player pool is deep with options. The league's second-leading scorer will be in action, as Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and his 30.8 points per game travel to play the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. At 18-3, the Bucks have won 12 straight – primarily because the Greek Freak is putting together another NBA MVP-level year. Antetokounmpo is also fourth in the league with 13.4 rebounds per game and is 22nd with 5.8 assists per outing, and the Bucks have owned the Pistons to the tune of eight straight victories over the past two seasons. Detroit is getting 19.1 points from Blake Griffin and 17 points and 16.9 rebounds from Andre Drummond. Are Antetokounmpo, Griffin or Drummond smart choices for your Wednesday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate and you can see his lineups over at SportsLine.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Dallas Mavericks SF Luka Doncic ($12,500 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings). Doncic delivered yet again on Tuesday, finishing with 33 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in Dallas' 118-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic's 18 boards were a career high despite not being needed at all during the fourth quarter. He ranks third in the NBA in scoring (30.7) and second in assists (9.4). Doncic and the 14-6 Mavericks, who have won eight of their last nine games, play Minnesota on Wednesday – a team ranked 22nd in the NBA in scoring defense, giving up an average of 114.4 points per game. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Utah Jazz PG Emmanuel Mudiay ($3,500 on FanDuel, $3,200 on DraftKings). On the surface, Mudiay doesn't seem like much of an NBA DFS asset, but there is plenty of value when considering what he produced on Oct. 25. On that night, the Jazz's second game of the season, Mudiay went for 12 points in just 16 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers – Utah's Wednesday opponent. They weren't garbage-time minutes, either, as the Jazz put up 31 fourth-quarter points in that game to keep pace with the best team in the Western Conference. And while the Lakers are rolling, Mudiay has another opportunity Wednesday to be a factor – as Los Angeles ranks 24th in the league in defending point guards. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's slate.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.