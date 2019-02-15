NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and best picks for the Rising Stars Challenge FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The NBA's All-Star Weekend brings multiple opportunities for NBA DFS players to set lineups and cash in, with the first one coming on Friday evening for the 2019 NBA Risings Stars Challenge, which tips off at 9 p.m. ET in Charlotte. This game features the best young players from Team U.S.A. vs. Team World, and many of the league's rising stars are involved. FanDuel is running a $77K Friday NBA Shot, while DraftKings has a $200K Rising Stars Special. And before figuring out if players such as Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons or Donovan Mitchell are worth their price on Friday evening, first check in with DFS pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career. His top NBA DFS picks for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, optimal lineups and advice can help you cash in on this game.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For the 2019 NBA Rising Stars Challenge, we can tell you McClure is high on Doncic, a guard who plays for Team World. The 19-year old out of Slovenia is absolutely crushing his rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks, entering the break with 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. HIs versatility and ability to create in the open floor makes him a perfect pick for tonight's game, so confidently lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes targeting Ben Simmons, who also plays for Team World. Simmons stuffed the stat sheet in this game last year as he put up 11 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four assists. Another versatile and athletic player, Simmons should have plenty of opportunities to pile up huge numbers again this year in a game that could very well reach the 300s in total combined points.

McClure is also targeting a player who is perfect for this style of game and is set to explode for huge numbers. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for the 2019 NBA Rising Stars Challenge? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.