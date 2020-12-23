The 2020-21 NBA season is underway and 26 teams will be in action on Wednesday night to begin their campaign just over two months after last season ended. The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick and now both Westbrook and Wall will begin their first season with their new club on Wednesday. The Wizards will go head-to-head with the 76ers and the Rockets will take on the Thunder while NBA daily Fantasy players try to suss out what a change of scenery might mean for both stars.

With so much uncertainty at the beginning of a new season, scouring an incredibly deep NBA DFS player pool on Wednesday night will be a serious challenge. The NBA bubble turned players like Devin Booker, Jamal Murray and Damian Lillard into even bigger stars, but can you expect similar productivity to what we saw in Orlando as you go to set your NBA DFS lineups?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, Dec. 23 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Dec. 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday's NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,000 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel. Entering his third NBA season on Wednesday, Doncic begins the year as the odds-on favorite to win the NBA MVP and his size at point guard should make him an incredibly difficult matchup for Chris Paul on Wednesday night.

Doncic is 6-foot-7 while Paul is only 6-foot-1, and that was problematic when Paul was with the Thunder last season. Doncic averaged 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game and now that Paul is with the Suns, the Mavericks will look to isolate Paul against Doncic when they can. Doncic averaged 30.5 points per game in the NBA bubble earlier this year and he'll look to carry that over into the new season so expect a big night from the Slovenian star on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Chicago Bulls small forward Patrick Williams ($3,000 on DraftKings, $3,500 on FanDuel). Despite playing off the bench in his only season at Florida State, Williams was inserted into the starting lineup for Chicago during the preseason and showed great promise.

Williams played 27.1 minutes per game during the preseason and shot 48.6 percent from the floor as well as 42.9 percent from the 3-point line. He averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game and as long as he's in line for meaningful minutes, his current pricing gives him enormous upside for NBA daily Fantasy players.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Dec. 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.