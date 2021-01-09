The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Saturday and there will be some considerable star power available in the NBA DFS player pool. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook are all expected to be in action on Saturday, and all have proven to have enormous NBA daily Fantasy scoring upside. However, they also come with significant price tags and affording them in your NBA daily Fantasy lineups will require that you balance your roster with cheaper options.

Heat forward Kelly Olynyk has produced at least 6x on FanDuel and DraftKings in four of his last five games, but can he continue to provide value with his price tag rising?

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Jan. 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Mavericks guard Trey Burke at $3,000 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Burke has averaged 7.1 points in 17.9 minutes per game so far this season off the bench, but with Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson out for Saturday, he'll be stepping into a larger role.

Burke should be a viable scoring option as he's playing nearly twice as many minutes as usual and he's proven in the past as a starter in Utah that he can provide some value as a distributor as well. Burke's previous season-high for playing time was 24:28 against the Lakers on Christmas Day and he turned in 17 points, two assists, a rebound and a block in that contest.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking him with Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($11,000 on DraftKings and $11,600 on FanDuel). Doncic started his season hitting just 2-of-21 from the 3-point line, and he still hasn't shot it particularly well from deep overall.

However, he's found his rhythm in the last three games that he's played and is averaging 32.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in those three contests. Against the Nuggets on Thursday, Doncic had 38 points, 13 assists, nine rebounds, five steals and a block to produce a staggering to produce over 75 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings, and you'll want to ride the hot hand again on Saturday as Dallas takes on the Magic.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Jan. 9

