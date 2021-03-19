Despite the return of CJ McCollum from a foot injury that cost him two months, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is still clearly the driving force behind the Portland offense and NBA daily Fantasy players are taking notice. Lillard is averaging 41.3 points per game in his last three outings and enters a Friday night matchup with the Mavericks as one of the most expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool. Lillard had 34 points and 11 assists in his last matchup with Dallas, so should you be plugging him into your NBA DFS lineups?

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins at $6,000 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. Wiggins is taking fewer shots for Golden State with Stephen Curry in the lineup this season, but he's been a more efficient player with the aid of playing with an all-time great.

The former No. 1 overall pick is shooting a career-best 47.0 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from the 3-point line to average 17.2 points per game. On Friday, he'll take on a Grizzlies squad that has given up 120 points or more in two of their last three games.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel. Doncic's counting stats closely mirror last year's, as he's averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. But after a poor shooting start to the season, Doncic has found his rhythm and his efficiency numbers are where we start to see a jump.

The 22-year-old is shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from the 3-point line despite shooting just 29.4 percent from beyond the arc through January. Since then, Doncic is shooting 41.7 percent from deep and so far in March, he's been taking a more active role as a facilitator. He's averaging 11.6 assists per game so far this month and on Friday he'll match up with a Portland squad that he blitzed for 44 points, nine assists and seven rebounds on Feb. 14.

