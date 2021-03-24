The NBA has a loaded Wednesday schedule with 11 games, all of which involve teams in the playoff hunt. That presents a large NBA DFS player pool as there will be no shortage of options for whatever price range you're seeking. An example is Karl-Anthony Towns, who is averaging 53.9 points per game on DraftKings over his last four contests. Towns has a juicy matchup tonight as his Timberwolves take on the Mavericks and that game has an over-under of 231.5 points per William Hill Sportsbook, which is the highest of Wednesday's slate of games.

But the two-time All-Star won't come cheaply as he costs $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Plugging him into your NBA DFS lineup means you'll have to look for a lower-value player elsewhere to fill out your NBA DFS roster. Is Towns a can't-miss option for tonight's slate of games? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Wednesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Ben Simmons in his core lineup picks. The result: Simmons went off for 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. It was Simmons' highest-scoring game this month and he returned 4x value on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $11,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Doncic has been putting on a show over his last three games as he's averaging 39 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He seems to be looking for his shot more often as of late and it's paid dividends both for the Mavericks and for whomever used him as an NBA DFS pick.

Expect more of the same when the Mavericks visit the Timberwolves, who have the league's worst record thanks to their abysmal defense. The Timberwolves allow the third-most points in the NBA, while Doncic is averaging a career-high 29.0 points per game this season. Minnesota has been torched by opposing point guards all season including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 31 points on the Timberwolves on Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Clippers center Ivica Zubac at $5,500 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Zubac has benefitted from Serge Ibaka's (back) absence over the last four games as he's posted double-digit points in each game. The Bosnian big man is averaging 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over this stretch, so you can see why McClure loves him for all NBA DFS formats on Wednesday.

Ibaka will be out again on Wednesday as the Clippers travel to San Antonio. Zubac should feast on the undersized Spurs, who have just one rotation player taller than 6'9" now that they and LaMarcus Aldridge have agreed to part ways. Zubac's efficiency is unmatched this season as his 66.5 field goal percentage would lead the league had his playing time qualified for the NBA leaderboard. As long as Ibaka is out and Zubac is receiving starter's minutes, he makes for a great value play for NBA DFS lineups.

