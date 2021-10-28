Without Ben Simmons in the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers are off to a 2-2 start and just saw a 15-game winning streak over the Knicks snapped. Joel Embiid is shooting just 44.4 percent from the floor and is averaging a fairly mundane (for him) stat line of 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while trying to manage carrying the team himself and his health. On Thursday, the Sixers will have to take on a Pistons squad that is 0-3, but has been scrappy defensively and it's reasonable to wonder if Embiid belongs in your NBA DFS lineups as he's officially listed as questionable (knee).

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Thursday night and other centers in the NBA DFS player pool include Christian Wood, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Vucevic and Clint Capela.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Lakers guard Russell Westbrook among his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Westbrook posted a triple-double with 20 points, 13 assists and 14 rebounds to return 59.5 points on DraftKings and 49.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, October 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Wizards center Montrezl Harrell at $5,300 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel. The 27-year-old veteran has made a name for himself in the NBA as a rare low-post scoring option off the bench, and he's having a big impact in his first season with the Wizards.

Harrell is averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in 30.0 minutes off the bench so far this season. But with Daniel Gafford (quad) ruled out for Thursday and Thomas Bryant (knee) out indefinitely, Harrell is the main man at center and he should see a ton of minutes. Harrell had 25 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while playing over 38 minutes against the Celtics on Wednesday, and given his current pricing, he remains a great value on Thursday as well.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($11,000 on DraftKings, $10,700 on FanDuel). Doncic is coming off a season where he shot a career-best 47.9 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from the 3-point line, so the fact that he's shooting just 40.9 percent from the floor and 21.7 percent from the 3-point line leaves open a lot of room for positive regression.

Despite the poor shooting, Doncic is still averaging 23.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. Now he'll get to take on a Spurs squad that has given up 246 points in their last two games and that Westbrook put up a triple-double against on Tuesday.

