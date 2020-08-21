Watch Now: Gary Parrish's 2020 NBA Mock Draft ( 2:54 )

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are trying to avoid going down 0-3 in their first-round matchups in the 2020 NBA Playoffs on Friday. NBA daily Fantasy players could benefit from that desperation by building NBA DFS lineups around Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris or Caris LeVert. Are those players smart NBA DFS picks for Friday?



And who should you target in Clippers vs. Mavericks, the game with highest projected total (232.5) at William Hill? Before finalizing your NBA DFS strategy for sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NBA DFS advice, player pool and core lineup picks can give you a big edge on Friday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson as one of his top picks. The result: Clarkson, who was just $4,700 on DraftKings, recorded 26 points, four rebounds and three assists -- returning over 8x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 21

For Friday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on high on Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,500 on FanDuel. Doncic has flirted with a triple-double in the first two games against the Clippers. He hit a sizzling 61.9 percent of his shots from the field in Game 1, leading to 42 points to go along with nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

In Game 2, he got hot from deep, sinking 57.1 percent of his 3-pointers on his way to a 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Both efforts returned over 4x value on DraftKings. The Clippers don't have much of an answer for him thus far, making Doncic a logical choice for NBA DFS lineups on Friday in this potentially high-scoring matchup.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering LeVert ($15,900 on DraftKings, $8,400 on FanDuel), who has returned at least 5x value on DraftKings in three straight games. LeVert has a tough matchup on paper against Toronto as he tries to carry the shorthanded Nets, but that hasn't stopped him from filling up the stat sheet.

Through two games, he's combined for 31 points, 26 assists and 13 rebounds. He's hit just 10 of 36 shots in the series, and if he can bump that shooting percentage up just a bit, he'll provide huge returns for daily Fantasy players again on this slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 21

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.