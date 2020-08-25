Watch Now: NBA Recap: 76ers Fire Coach Brett Brown ( 2:35 )

The 2020 NBA playoff bracket is beginning to narrow, leading to fewer games on a daily basis. Jazz vs. Nuggets (6:30 p.m. ET) and Clippers vs. Mavericks (9 p.m. ET) are the only games on Tuesday's schedule. That also means the NBA DFS player pool is shrinking, so daily Fantasy player will need to search those four rosters for value not only from top-tier players like Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Donovan Mitchell and Nikola Jokic, but also overlooked role players.

Which of those stars should be your top NBA DFS picks on Tuesday? And which players under $5,000 on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings can give you the salary cap flexibility needed to crush your NBA DFS lineups?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Monday, McClure was all over Rockets forward P.J. Tucker as one of his core lineup picks for DraftKings. The result: Tucker had 11 points and 11 rebounds -- returning almost 7x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 25

For Tuesday's NBA playoff slate, McClure is high on high Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $11,000 on both sites. Doncic shook off a sore ankle to put together a historic performance in Sunday's win. His game-winning 3-pointer in overtime was clearly the highlight, but daily Fantasy players saw eye-popping results from his entire game as he piled up 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

That returned around 90 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings and returns of 8-9x value on those sites. His upside is huge again on Tuesday as Kristaps Porzingis continues to deal with a knee injury and should be a game-time decision. If he sits, or is limited in any way, most of the Dallas offense is going through Doncic, so confidently lock him in your NBA DFS lineups.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Clippers guard Landry Shamet at $3,600 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. With Patrick Beverley (calf) looking iffy for this matchup, Shamet is one of the players who should see more minutes. He's averaged 13 points and three rebounds in the past two games of this series.

With William Hill setting the over-under at 235.5 in this matchup, there should be plenty of possessions and opportunities for role players like Shamet to post big numbers, all at a rock-bottom price.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 25

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday?