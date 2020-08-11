Watch Now: Bill Reiter's Worst Matchup For Lakers In Playoffs ( 1:20 )

The NBA's time in the Orlando bubble continues on Tuesday with a seven-game schedule. Many postseason spots have already been secured. That means NBA daily Fantasy players must determine which teams and players have the proper motivation to provide the results their looking for from their NBA DFS picks.

Which players from the Bucks can you rely on in NBA DFS lineups since they've already locked up the No. 1 seed in the East? And which players from teams looking to grab the final spot in the West such as the Grizzlies, Blazers or Suns need to be part of your NBA DFS strategy? Before locking in your NBA daily Fantasy picks on Tuesday for sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, check out the NBA DFS advice, player pool and core lineup plays from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Monday, McClure was all over Mavericks small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. as one of his top picks. The result: Hardaway, who was only $4,900 on FanDuel, exploded for 27 points -- returning well over 7x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $10,500 on FanDuel and $10,800 on DraftKings. Doncic sat out of Monday's game with an ankle injury, but that appeared to be more of a precautionary move to get him some rest as the playoffs approach. McClure projects that he'll be back in the lineup on Tuesday against the Blazers.

The second-year pro continues to show why he's one of the NBA's elite players. He's averaging 29.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season, ranking inside the top 20 in the league in all three categories. Daily Fantasy players have seen some big numbers from him in Orlando as well because he's produced at least 6x value in four of his five games in the bubble.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Cory Joseph ($3,700 on DraftKings, $3,600 on FanDuel), who should see extra minutes with De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) ruled out against the Pelicans. Sacramento has been eliminated from the Western Conference playoff picture, and players like Joseph are getting more looks in Orlando.

He's played at least 25 minutes in his last four games and he's dished out at least four assists three times in Orlando. On Aug. 4 against the Mavs, Joseph had eight assists, four rebounds and nine points -- leading to almost 9x value on DraftKings. That's the type of upside McClure sees for Joseph on Tuesday as he sees plenty of minutes against a porous New Orleans defense, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks to put on your radar for this slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.