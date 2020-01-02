NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 2, 2020

The second day of 2020 finds the NBA DFS player pool stocked with 18 teams that offer a tantalizing level of Fantasy options. Two of the hotter teams in the league square off at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Raptors travel to play the Heat. Toronto is getting it done without Pascal Siakam (groin), as Kyle Lowry is pumping 20.9 points per game and Fred VanVleet is adding 18.0 points per outing. Miami is getting elite production from Jimmy Butler, who leads the Heat with 20.8 ppg along with 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Another game of NBA DFS interest Thursday sees the struggling Detroit Pistons – with Andre Drummond (17.9 ppg, NBA-best 15.9 rpg) – take on the Kawhi Leonard (25.6 ppg) and the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Don't make tough NBA DFS investment decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy basketball picks from Mike McClure.

Luka Doncic ($10,800 on FanDuel, $12,000 on DraftKings)



Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)



Andre Drummond ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,800 on DraftKings)



Kawhi Leonard ($9,500 on FanDuel, $9,500 on DraftKings)



Nikola Jokic ($9,200 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, we can tell you McClure is high on Dallas Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic ($10,800 on FanDuel, $12,000 on DraftKings). Doncic scored a game-high 35 points (12-29 FG, 3-16 threes, 8-12 FT) grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists in Tuesday's loss to the Thunder. While the 18.7 percent shooting from deep wasn't ideal, Doncic dominated in other ways en route to his 19th double-double of the season. And even though he dinged his wrist during the four-game stretch since returning from an ankle injury, Doncic is still managing 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing.

Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring this season at 29.0 points per game and third in the league in assists at 8.9 dimes per contest. Combine that with his 9.5 rebounds per game and Doncic is an Most Valuable Player candidate in just his second season. Doncic and the Mavericks get the visiting Nets on Thursday, a team second-to-last in the NBA defending his position. Even at his elite price point, McClure sees Doncic as a dominant force on your Thursday NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Thursday also includes rostering Golden State Warriors power forward Marquese Chriss ($4,300 on FanDuel, $5,400 on DraftKings). Chriss played a complete game Tuesday against the Spurs, scoring seven points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing five assists and adding a block and a steal in just his second start of the season. That all-around performance came in 34 minutes of a Warriors OT loss, but bodes well for Chriss to get more playing time as the season continues.

Chriss is averaging 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in mainly an off-the-bench role in Golden State so far this season. As both Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (abdomen) ruled out for Thursday's road game against the Timberwolves, Chriss will earn his third start of the season. That's why McClure has Chriss on his NBA DFS team Thursday, and why you should too.

