NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 11, 2020

Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool offers a copious amount of tantalizing talent. Trae Young, who's averaging 29.4 points and 9.3 assists per game, leads the Atlanta Hawks against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Young figures to be one of the more popular NBA DFS picks on Wednesday because he torched the Knicks for 48 points and 13 assists on Feb. 9. Meanwhile, red-hot rookie Zion Williamson, who's scoring 23.6 points per game, leads the New Orleans Pelicans against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

Should your Wednesday NBA DFS strategy include rostering Young, Williamson or Fox? Or are you better off looking elsewhere to build your NBA DFS roster? Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS picks and strategy from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic ($11,200 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings). Doncic is coming off a sensational outing on Tuesday, as he poured in 38 points to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals against the Spurs. It was Doncic's third 30-point outburst in the last four games, and his 23rd time reaching the 30-point plateau in 53 games this season.

Doncic is sixth in the NBA with 28.7 points per game and fourth in the league with 8.7 assists per outing. Still in the conversation for the NBA MVP award, Doncic and the Mavericks get the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Doncic dropped 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists on the Nuggets the last time the two teams played on Jan. 8, so lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday.

McClure's Wednesday NBA DFS strategy also includes stacking Doncic with Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber ($4,400 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings). Kleber recorded 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. And with Dallas playing a back-to-back Wednesday against the Nuggets, Kleber could see major minutes again tonight.

Kleber has been a solid component of the Mavericks roster this season, as he is scoring 9.1 points, grabbing 5.3 rebounds, dishing 1.2 assists and swatting 1.2 blocks in 65 appearances. Kleber has also been strong against the Nuggets in 2019-20, scoring 13.5 points, pulling down 7.0 rebounds and blocking 2.0 shots in two games. At a low price point and with the possibility of playing over 30 minutes Wednesday, McClure loves Kleber for your NBA DFS roster.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.