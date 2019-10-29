NBA DFS: Luka Doncic and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Oct. 29

NBA DFS players have plenty to look forward to on Tuesday. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET in a Western Conference showdown that will feature a number of players who can return tournament-winning value. And Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies travel to Los Angeles to play LeBron James and the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. But which players present the best value for your NBA DFS picks on Tuesday? Before finalizing your own NBA DFS strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his optimal NBA DFS stacks, lineups, and advice for sites like FanDuel and DraftKings can help you make all the right calls.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks ($4,700 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings). Brooks is coming off his best performance of the season, a game in which he dropped 21 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Grizzlies' 134-133 overtime win over the Nets. Plus, Brooks has been lethal from behind the arc, draining 50 percent of his attempts from three-point range over the first three games of the season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic ($9,500 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings), who's averaging 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The second-year standout is establishing himself as one of the game's top offensive playmakers, having recorded at least nine assists in two of his last three outings. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Tuesday night.

