NBA DFS: Malcolm Brogdon and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 10, 2020

Monday's NBA DFS player pool is stocked to overflow with 18 teams' worth of players. Trae Young (29.7 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks take on Nikola Vucevic (18.8 ppg) and the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. Karl-Anthony Towns (26.6 ppg) and the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves take on Pascal Siakam (23.4 ppg) and the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis will be among the possible NBA DFS stacks Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any NBA DFS lineups for tournament like FanDuel's $400K Monday NBA Shot Machine or the $450K Fadeaway on DraftKings, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, strategy and advice from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool:

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600 on FanDuel, $11,400 on DraftKings)



Nikola Jokic ($11,300 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings)



LeBron James ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,900 on DraftKings)



Anthony Davis ($10,400 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings)



Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon ($6,500 on FanDuel, $6,900 on DraftKings). Brogdon put together another strong week in the Indiana backcourt, including a 24-point performance Wednesday against the Raptors. Even with Victor Oladipo returning to the rotation after a lengthy injury, Brogdon has remained the Pacers' top backcourt scorer -- averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 assists, 6.8 boards and 1.8 threes since Oladipo's return.

Brogdon has been solid all season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists – all of which are career highs for the four-year veteran. Brogdon and the Pacers get a great matchup Monday against the visiting Nets, who are second-to-last in the NBA defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Monday includes rostering Detroit Pistons power forward Thon Maker ($4,100 on FanDuel, $4,300 on DraftKings). Maker went for 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 threes, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in Friday's loss at Oklahoma City -- his best scoring output of the season. Maker now has nine starts this season, even though six of those have come in his last nine games.

With Andre Drummond traded to the Cavaliers, Maker (4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg) is in line for bigger workloads moving forward. Maker and the Pistons get a juicy matchup Monday against the Hornets, who are dead last in the NBA defending his position. McClure loves Maker's matchup Monday, and advises you to lock him down for your NBA DFS team.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.