NBA DFS: Marc Gasol and top picks for March 5 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Six games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Tuesday, March 5, with the action tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Rockets vs. Raptors is the marquee matchup, but NBA DFS players need to take a deep look at all six games to find value up and down their rosters. James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Karl-Anthony Towns are among the most expensive options, while Paul George remains questionable and Joel Embiid (knee) has already been ruled out. And before entering an NBA DFS tournament like the $333K Tuesday NBA Shot on FanDuel or the $500K Fadeaway Championship on DraftKings, first check in with DFS millionaire Mike McClure. His top NBA DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help your lineup separate from the pack on Tuesday.

McClure is a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career and he's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is banking on Thunder guard Dennis Schroder at $5,600 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Schroder is coming off one of his best performances of the season against Memphis, recording 17 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals on Sunday. Schroder has scored double-digit points in five straight games and with Paul George (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday's game, he has a chance to go off for big numbers against the Timberwolves, who've given up 131 or more points in three of their last five games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Tuesday's slate.

Another NBA DFS pick he's all over: Raptors center Marc Gasol at $6,600 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Gasol has produced massive returns of at least 6x on DraftKings in his last two outings. He seems to be getting more comfortable in Toronto's offense and has logged over 30 minutes in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the Raptors in February. Gasol's ability to score, rebound and assist makes him a strong NBA DFS play on Tuesday.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.