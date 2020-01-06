NBA DFS: Marcus Smart and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 6, 2020

Monday's NBA schedule puts 18 teams in action from coast to coast, and the daily Fantasy basketball player pool features several of the game's stars as potential top NBA DFS picks. MVP candidate Luka Doncic has already set a Dallas franchise record with 10 triple-doubles, and he goes for No. 11 when the Mavericks take on Zach LaVine and the visiting Bulls at 8:30 p.m. ET. But reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.4 ppg) is also having a stellar season, and looks for another monster night when the Bucks take on the Spurs for the second time in three days at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Another game of interest to NBA DFS players Monday sees Trae Young (28.8 ppg) and the Hawks take on Nikola Jokic (18.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg) and the Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Don't make tough NBA DFS lineup decisions on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Monday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy basketball picks and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Monday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

Luka Doncic ($12,200 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings)



Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,900 on FanDuel, $11,400 on DraftKings)



Trae Young ($9,800 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings)



Joel Embiid ($9,400 on FanDuel, $9,600 on DraftKings)



Nikola Jokic ($9,200 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart ($4,900 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings). As a last-minute starter due to Kemba Walker (illness) being ruled out, Smart went for 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 threes, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks in Friday's victory over the Hawks.

Walker remains unavailable for Boston on Monday, which means Smart could be in for a huge night against the Wizards. It wouldn't be the first time Smart has put up big numbers against Washington this season, as he scored 17 points, dealt five assists, grabbed four rebounds and swatted two blocks against the Wizards on Nov. 13.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Chicago Bulls power forward Thaddeus Young ($4,200 on FanDuel, $3,700 on DraftKings). Young went for 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 threes, 1-2 FT) and three assists in Saturday's loss to Boston. Young played 27 minutes -- well over his 21.7-minute average this season -- against the Celtics as Chicago adjusted after Lauri Markkanen left the game early with a sprained ankle.

If Markkanen can't go Monday against the Mavs, look for Young to earn his first start of the season. While the 14-year veteran is only averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds this season, those numbers would be easily surpassed in 30 minutes of court time against a Dallas team that ranks in the bottom half of the league defending his position.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.