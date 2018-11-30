NBA DFS: Marcus Smart and top picks for Dec. 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA season rolls into December on Saturday with a six-game NBA DFS main slate that tips off at 7 p.m. ET. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Karl-Anthony Towns are some of the most expensive options this evening, so to load up on stars such as these, finding the best NBA DFS value picks will be the key this evening if you want to cash in on a big NBA DFS tournament such as the $375K NBA Legendary Layup on FanDuel or the $400K Big Jam on DraftKings. Some professional help can go a long way in helping you enter the best possible roster, so before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Dec. 1, be sure to check out the top picks and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure was all over Josh Jackson's big night on Friday as he stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists -- returning over 30 points on FanDuel and over 8x value for owners.

For Saturday's slate, McClure is banking on Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $4,600 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. Smart has seen extended minutes with Jaylen Brown (back) on the shelf, and has been impressive with an average of 13 points per game in his last three outings, as well as multiple rebounds and assists in each of those games. He gets a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, a team giving up over 110 points per game, so lock him in at under $5,000 on both sites and look for a nice return.

McClure's NBA DFS advice for Saturday also involves targeting another value pick in Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,700 on FanDuel, $5,500 on DraftKings), who has put up big numbers recently. He's gone off for a combined 46 points in his last two outings, including a career-high 26 points against the Clippers on Thursday. Those last two performances have returned over 6x value for DFS players, and he has a great chance to put up similar numbers against Indiana this evening.

