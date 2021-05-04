There are seven NBA games Tuesday night but none are generating more excitement than the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Milwaukee Bucks. This could be an Eastern Conference Finals preview and William Hill Sportsbook is giving this game the smallest point spread of the night (Nets +1.5) and the largest over-under (242). Even with James Harden (hamstring) out, there will be no shortage of top NBA DFS picks including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Rostering any of these players would be a wise NBA DFS strategy as they could go off in any given game.

With each of those three averaging at least 26 points per game, they will be quite expensive to all slot into your NBA DFS lineups. Thus, you will have to search for low-cost, high-reward players to help balance things out. Perhaps Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris or Bucks big man Bobby Portis will give you a great return on investment? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And on Monday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry as one of his top picks. The result: Curry exploded for 41 points, eight assists and four rebounds, returning 62 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Kings guard Delon Wright at $5,100 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. Acquired at the trade deadline from Detroit, Wright has averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in fewer than 23 minutes per game with the Kings.

The sixth-year player out of Utah should be in line for much more playing time on Tuesday as the Kings' backcourt is ravaged with injuries. De'Aaron Fox (health and safety protocols) and Tyrese Haliburton (knee) are both out while Harrison Barnes (adductor) is doubtful to play. Those three combine to average more than 100 minutes played per game and someone needs to fill that playing time. Wright is next in line with his ability to play both guard spots as well as small forward, so he should get plenty of opportunities vs. the Thunder and their 27th-ranked defense.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Wright with forward Marvin Bagley III at $5,000 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. Bagley III recently returned after missing 23 games due to injury and posted 23 points and nine rebounds vs. the Mavericks on Sunday. He was supposed to be on a minutes restriction in that game but was playing so well that coach Luke Walton decided to leave him in for 34 minutes.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley III has struggled with injuries and consistency, but he'll still get every opportunity to validate his draft position. He's averaging 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game which is on par with his career averages, indicating no progression. But with the Kings all but eliminated from postseason contention, they want to see which of their young players are worth investing in moving forward, so expect Bagley III to be featured down the stretch. That starts with a nice matchup vs. Oklahoma City on Tuesday and the Thunder are giving up 123.5 points per game over their last 11 contests.

