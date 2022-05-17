After playing just eight games during the regular season, Victor Oladipo has already matched that total during the 2022 NBA playoffs. The former All-Star has been a revelation for the Miami Heat and for NBA DFS players, especially with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) injured. Lowry is out for Game 1 on Tuesday versus the Boston Celtics, so Oladipo will get another chance to turn back the clock with extended minutes. He's averaging 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists in postseason home games, as he's been a nice complement to stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

A former All-Defensive selection, Oladipo will also be called upon in Game 1 to match up with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Should you slot Oladipo into your NBA DFS lineups or should other Miami role players like Max Strus or Gabe Vincent get the nod?

On Sunday, McClure listed Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: despite the loss, Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists and two steals to return 69 points on DraftKings and 66.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 17

For Tuesday, one of McClure's NBA DFS selections is Heat forward Butler. The swingman has made it a habit to elevate his game for the postseason and this year is no different. Butler is averaging 28.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and a league-leading 2.1 steals across 10 playoff games.

Butler has scored at least 20 points in all but one playoff game and he also dropped 20-plus points in both regular-season contests versus the Celtics. As the primary scorer and playmaker for Miami, Butler could have a similar series versus Boston as Antetokounmpo had in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The two-time MVP averaged 33.9 points and 7.1 assists across those seven games, and Butler will be the offensive focal point for Miami in the conference finals. Butler has had either a double-double or 30-plus points in seven of his 10 postseason games so he's a must-start for Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics forward Tatum. After putting up 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds in Game 7 versus the Bucks, Tatum now ranks fifth amongst all postseason players with 28.3 PPG.

The Celtics will face their first road Game 1 of the NBA playoffs 2022 but that isn't necessarily a bad thing for Tatum's prospects. His two highest-scoring games this postseason came on the road as he dropped 46 points in Milwaukee and 39 points in Brooklyn. The 24-year-old has also increased his numbers in other categories and is one of the best all-around players in the game as he's averaging 6.1 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks this postseason.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 17

