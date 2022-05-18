Dallas guard Jalen Brunson has been one of the biggest keys in the Mavericks' 2022 NBA playoff success this season, and he continued his strong play to help his team advance against the defending West champion Phoenix Suns. Over his last five games, he has averaged 21.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals, but can he continue that for NBA DFS lineups in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Golden State on Wednesday? In four regular season games against the Warriors this year, he averaged just 12 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie could be an alternative in the NBA DFS player pool for those unsure of Brunson's potential. Dinwiddie is coming off a 30-point performance in Game 7 against the Suns, and in two previous games against Golden State this season, he scored 41 total points and picked out 12 total assists. Before you make your Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure listed Heat forward Jimmy Butler as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Butler ended with the most Fantasy points for a single player on Tuesday. His 41 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks returned 72.75 points on DraftKings and 78.3 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 18

One of McClure's NBA DFS selections is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. This postseason, Doncic is carrying career playoff lows in shooting percentage (47.4 percent) and three-point percentage (34.7 percent), but he is also averaging 1.9 steals and 10.1 rebounds per game, which are both career-highs. In Game 7 against Phoenix on Sunday, he matched his second-best playoff scoring performance of 2022 with 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In four games against Golden State this year, Doncic has averaged 31.5 points, nine rebounds and 5.5 assists. When the Mavs last played the Warriors, Doncic unloaded for 41 points to go with 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. In Golden State's win to close things out against Memphis, the Warriors allowed the Grizzlies to hit 41.7 percent of their three-pointers, so Doncic should have a chance to heat up from distance in Game 1.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry. In Golden State's Western Conference Semifinals win against Memphis, Curry averaged 26 points and 5.8 assists, despite shooting just 32.9 percent from the three-point line. In the first round against Denver, he shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, and for his career, he has hit 39.8 percent of his shots from downtown in the playoffs.

Curry's three-point shooting wasn't particularly strong against the Mavericks during the regular season, and he only hit 29.4 of those shots in their previous four meetings. However, he still averaged 20 points, 7.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds to go with four total steals. Golden State has averaged 91.3 attempted shots over its last three games, so even if Curry isn't particularly efficient on Wednesday, he should still get an elite level of volume.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, May 18

