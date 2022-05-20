Perhaps the Mavericks suffered from an emotional letdown in Game 1 of their 2022 Western Conference Finals series against Golden State on Wednesday when they lost 112-87. Golden State's Andrew Wiggins nearly matched his playoff high for scoring when he put in 19 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Jordan Poole came off the bench to contribute 19 points and three assists as well, but should either be in your plans for NBA DFS lineups for Game 2 at 9 p.m. ET?

As a team, Dallas shot just 36 percent from the field, while the Warriors drained 56 percent of their shots. Spencer Dinwiddie provided the most bang for the buck from the Mavs, with 17 points and two assists off the bench, but is he worth taking from the NBA DFS player pool on Friday? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Thursday, McClure listed Boston forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum led all Celtics with 27 points, five assists and five rebounds while making 4-of-6 three-point attempts to return 43.25 points on DraftKings and 40.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Mavericks vs. Warriors Game 2 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, May 20

One of McClure's NBA DFS selections is Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Although he didn't quite deliver on his expected offensive production in Game 1, he still led Dallas in scoring with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. Doncic only shot 33 percent from the field and took his fewest attempts in a playoff game this postseason, but the door should swing back the other way on Friday.

Doncic hasn't had consecutive playoff games with decreasing shot attempts, and Dallas will want to salvage the series-opening road trip and get a win before heading home for the next two games. Golden State has held opponents to shooting just 32 percent from beyond the three-point line at home this season, and Doncic went just 3-for-10 from downtown in Game 1. Doncic has hit 55 percent of his two-point field goals in the playoffs, so Fantasy players should benefit if he looks for more shots closer to the basket in Game 2.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors guard Stephen Curry. A case doesn't typically need to be made for Curry's value, but he scored a game-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds and four assists in Golden State's Game 1 win against Dallas on Wednesday. In home playoff games this season, he has hit 45.5 percent of his shots, but he's only finished under 20 points twice.

Curry has played in 22 Game 2 playoff matchups in his career and has averaged 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Those numbers are consistent with his home playoff averages, but this three-point shooting has dipped a bit from his career average of 41.3 percent to 37.3 so far this postseason. Still, Curry has taken 48 three-pointers over his last four games, so he is going to continue shooting, and the Mavs have allowed opponents to hit a healthy 36 percent of their threes when they have been the visiting team this year.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Friday, May 20

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.