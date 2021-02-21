The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Sunday, with plenty of impressive star power available in the NBA DFS player pool. Joel Embiid, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will all be in action and are likely to be popular options for NBA DFS lineups. Those superstars are also all near the top of the NBA DFS price list for their respective positions, which means splurging for them will require you to find value players who can outperform their NBA DFS pricing.

Kings vs. Bucks features the highest total of the night at William Hill Sportsbook, with the over-under currently at 238.5 points. Five-year veteran Buddy Hield has been a catalyst for the Kings this season and he's coming off a strong showing against the Bulls, finishing with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. At $6,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel, is Hield a more affordably-priced player to consider as part of your NBA DFS strategy? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, Feb. 21 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Feb. 21

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. at $5,900 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Porter is scoring 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season. That includes a 22-point, seven-rebound effort on Friday against the Cavaliers.

Porter's scoreless effort Tuesday was a distant memory for the second straight night, as Porter stuffed the stat sheet for over 32 points on DraftKings against Cleveland. When you factor in Porter's 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, Porter presents the kind of all-around value that McClure looks for. A road game at Atlanta beckons for Porter and the Nuggets on Sunday, and with Paul Millsap (knee) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) both sidelined, it is a prime opportunity for Porter to pile up points.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,400 on FanDuel. Haliburton is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in his rookie season. That includes a 16-point, one-rebound, five-assist night on Saturday against the Bulls.

Haliburton and the Kings look good when they pair him with De'Aaron Fox, and that matchup has meant a workload surge for Haliburton to the tune of 31 minutes per game over his last four outings. The increased on-court time has been worth almost 27 points per game on DraftKings during that span. Haliburton's versatility is an asset to Sacramento, and McClure loves Sunday's matchup against the Bucks for Haliburton in all NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Feb. 21

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 21? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.