It's been another frustrating season for NBA DFS owners who bank on Kawhi Leonard being an option for their daily fantasy basketball lineups. The Clippers superstar has been great when he's on the court with averages of 25 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, but he hasn't consistently been on the court as Leonard's missed 18 games due to rest and injury. But with Los Angeles still with hopes of locking down a top-two seed in the East, Leonard isn't even listed on the injury report Thursday as the Clippers take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Leonard ($8,400 on DraftKings, $8,200 on FanDuel) will be among the most expensive options in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool. Thus, rostering him into your NBA DFS lineups means you'll have to scour the rest of the league's nine-game slate to find other NBA DFS picks who can give you a great return on investment. Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Thursday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Wednesday, McClure included Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as one of his top picks. The result: Westbrook exploded for 34 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and three steals, returning over 70 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, May 13 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, May 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. at $8,600 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel. The 22-year-old is having the breakout season that many predicted as he's averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He's scored at least 30 points in two of his last three games as the Nuggets are relying on him as they attempt to secure a top-three seed in the Western Conference.

Porter Jr. has stepped his game up even more so since the season-ending knee injury to Jamal Murray. Since Murray went down in mid-April, Porter Jr. has averaged 25.4 points per contest on 57.9 percent shooting from the field. The absence of Will Barton (hamstring) has also played a part in Porter Jr. being more aggressive with his shot and Barton will be out again on Thursday. Porter Jr. has a great matchup vs. the Timberwolves tonight as Minnesota has the league's second-worst defense, allowing 117.6 points per game.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy Thursday includes rostering Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. ($6,000 on DraftKings, $4,900 on FanDuel), as Toronto is resting its entire starting lineup which will give more playing time to Trent Jr. In fact, of the Raptors' seven highest scorers this season, Trent Jr. will be the only one playing on Thursday vs. the Bulls.

Trent Jr. was traded to Toronto from Portland at the trade deadline and he's in the midst of a career year. He averaged 15.0 points per game for Portland and has seen a slight uptick to 16.2 per game with the Raptors. But he's a 39 percent 3-point shooter and can go off in any game, as evident by his 44 points explosion vs. the Cavaliers last month. With so many players unavailable for Toronto on Thursday, Trent Jr. will be given every opportunity to have another one of those nights, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, May 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.