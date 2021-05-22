The 2021 NBA Playoffs begin in their true form on Saturday with the NBA play-in tournament concluding on Friday night. Of the four NBA Playoff games scheduled for Saturday, Nets vs. Celtics has the highest total with William Hill Sportsbook listing the over-under at 231.5. That will make stars like Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden popular options for NBA DFS lineups. But affording superstars like that will also require that you balance your NBA DFS rosters with more affordable options.

Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo have both stepped into more prominent roles for the Nuggets since Jamal Murray's knee injury, so can they provide production at a discount on Saturday? With rotations tightening in the postseason, finding value in the NBA DFS player pool is always a challenge.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Friday, McClure included Warriors guard Stephen Curry as one of his top picks. The result: Curry had 39 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals to return 57 points on DraftKings and 53.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, May 22

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, May 22

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Saturday is Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. at $8,200 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Porter's length and scoring ability likely would have made him a top five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft if not for a back injury, but the Nuggets took a chance on him at No. 14 knowing that it would be unlikely that he played much as a rookie.

The gamble has paid off for Denver, now in his second full season, Porter is averaging 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and his ability to score in a variety of ways has him looking like a potential star. Porter shot 54.2 percent from the floor and 44.5 percent from the 3-point line this season and he's been averaging 22.3 points and 7.5 boards, while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 46.4 percent from the 3-point line since the NBA All-Star break.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Saturday includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $6,100 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Smart has been a pivotal piece of Boston's lineup for seven years now and his role hasn't changed for the most part, but he did average a career-high 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game this season.

Smart missed the last three games of the season with a calf injury but he was healthy enough to register 35 minutes in the play-in win over the Wizards on Tuesday. With Jaylen Brown (wrist) out for the rest of the season, Smart and Evan Fournier will definitely have to pick up the scoring slack to give the Celtics third options behind Tatum and Walker. Plus, Smart's active hands defensively build in some scoring potential on the other end of the floor for NBA daily Fantasy players as well.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, May 22

