Watch Now: Jaren Jackson Jr. Out With Torn Meniscus-West Wide Open ( 1:56 )

The Thursday NBA schedule in Orlando is highlighted by Lakers vs. Rockets at 9 p.m. ET. It's a potential preview of the Western Conference Finals, and it'll also be a focal point for daily Fantasy players building NBA DFS lineups. It's projected to be high scoring and many of the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel such as James Harden and Anthony Davis will be featured in that matchup.

Which of those big names should you build your NBA DFS strategy around? And what other games are loaded with other top NBA DFS picks? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks for Thursday's slate, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player pool and core lineup plays from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Michael Porter Jr. as part of his lineup core for FanDuel. The result: Porter went off for 30 points and 15 rebounds -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel and almost 9x value. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Pacers guard Aaron Holiday at $4,200 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. The Pacers are already without Jeremy Lamb (knee) in Orlando and they're dealing with some other key injuries such as Domantas Sabonis (foot), who is out indefinitely, and Malcolm Brogdon (neck) who is day-to-day. That's provided more scoring opportunities for Holiday, who is averaging 14.7 points per game in Orlando.

He's also proven to be a capable passer, dishing out 5.3 assists per game. McClure loves his value on Thursday against the Suns, a team ranked in the top 10 in the league in pace and No. 20 in scoring defense (113.9). Despite that favorable matchup and the strong numbers in Orlando thus far, Holiday still comes at a price much cheaper than other options at his position like Lou Williams or Tim Hardaway Jr., making him a great choice for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes banking on Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. at $6,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The second-year pro out of Missouri has been a force for Denver in the seeding games in Orlando, averaging 33.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in his last two outings. Those performances have provided tournament-winning value for DFS players as he's gone off for well over 50 points on DraftKings in those games.

McClure projects that he'll continue his momentum on Thursday against the Blazers. Portland ranks 26th in the NBA in scoring defense (115.5 ppg) and the Blazers have been one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending opposing power forwards. Porter is a complete steal as a mid-priced option on Thursday, making him one of the top NBA DFS picks you should be all over.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.