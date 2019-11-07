NBA DFS: Montrezl Harrell and optimal FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Thursday, Nov. 7

With four games on Thursday's NBA schedule, NBA DFS players will be keeping close tabs on the latest news as they look for matchups worth exploiting. Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard should be back in the lineup on Thursday against the Trail Blazers after sitting out the first game of a back-to-back against the Bucks. He could be among the popular NBA DFS picks since he's averaging 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the season. Of course, affording Leonard means you have to find value deeper in the NBA DFS player pool. The Celtics could have opportunities available for cheap-to-acquire frontcourt players since Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Robert Williams are all listed as game-time decisions against the Hornets on Thursday. So before you make your Thursday daily Fantasy basketball picks, scope out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

For Thursday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Los Angeles Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell ($6,900 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings). Harrell went off Wednesday night, scoring a career-high 34 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against the Bucks in his first start of the season. Harrell has been a consistent producer all season, averaging 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. The scoring average is nearly 10 points per game over his career number, and the fifth-year veteran has improved his scoring average every year since he entered the NBA. While Leonard is expected to play, coach Doc Rivers should look to stay with Harrell's hot hand for plenty of minutes.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Thursday also includes rostering Suns small forward Kelly Oubre ($6,500 on FanDuel, $6,000 on DraftKings). Oubre continues to have a major scoring impact since being traded to the Suns from Washington last season. He scored 16.9 points per game over the final 40 contests of the 2018-19 season and is averaging 17.4 points so far in 2019-20.

Oubre has improved as a three-point shooter and as a finisher around the rim. He's shooting a career-high 48.4 percent from the floor, a career-high 35.7 percent from beyond the arc and has posted a career-high eFG% of 53.8. Plus, he's hit double-figures in every game. With DeAndre Ayton suspended, the Suns have turned to Oubre as an offensive supplement to Devin Booker. He has provided four returns of 5.5x or more on investment on DraftKings through seven games.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.