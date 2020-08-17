Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Damian Lillard and the Blazers present a challenge for LeBron James ( 2:12 )

Four games are on the 2020 NBA Playoffs schedule for Monday, but NBA DFS players will have a particularly close eye on the late 9 p.m. ET tip between the Mavericks and Clippers. With an over-under of 229 points at William Hill, it is projected to be the highest-scoring game on the Monday slate, and players like Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be popular NBA DFS picks. Which stars and role players in that game bring the best values for NBA DFS lineups?

And which players from Nuggets vs. Jazz, Raptors vs. Nets and Celtics vs. Sixers should you target as part of your NBA DFS strategy?

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Friday, McClure was all over James Harden as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Harden scored a game-high 27 points while adding 10 assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal -- returning over 50 points on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Aug. 17

For Monday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at $4,400 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. Daily Fantasy players who have utilized him have seen some big returns in Orlando. He's returned 4x or greater value on DraftKings six times in the bubble, including a huge performance against the Pelicans that returned almost 9x.

McClure believes Clarkson is undervalued against on Monday as Utah takes on the Nuggets. Mike Conley has left the bubble for the birth of his son, leaving more minutes and scoring opportunities for Clarkson. And he's also been extremely effective against Denver this season, averaging 24 points in their three games, making him one of the top value NBA DFS picks available on Monday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $8,600 on FanDuel and $8,700 on DraftKings.

Jokic has been putting up massive numbers on DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Jazz, Jokic's ceiling is incredibly high. In his last meeting against Utah, Jokic filled the stat sheet, racking up 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Lock him in as one of the top daily Fantasy basketball picks for Monday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Aug. 17

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream individual matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.