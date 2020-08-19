Watch Now: Gordon Hayward Out For Celtics For At Least Four Weeks ( 5:20 )

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are both among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool as the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on Wednesday with four games on the schedule. They're proven daily Fantasy basketball studs, but they'll run up against a Boston Celtics team that ranked No. 2 in the league in scoring defense (107.3 ppg) during the regular season. Are Embiid and Harris strong NBA DFS picks for contests such as the $600K Playoff Shootaround on DraftKings or the $500K NBA Clutch Shot on FanDuel?

Or should you avoid them and build NBA DFS lineups around other big names like Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard or Donovan Mitchell, who exploded for 57 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against the Jazz in Game 1?

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Rockets guard James Harden as one of his top picks. The result: Harden scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds -- returning nearly 60 points on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

For Wednesday's NBA Playoff slate, McClure is high on Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at $4,700 on DraftKings and $5,100 on FanDuel.

Despite the tough matchup on paper, McClure loves Clarkson's upside against the Nuggets because he's had tremendous success against Denver this season. In fact, Clarkson enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 24 points in his last three outings against the Nuggets. He's also accounted for more than 20 points on DraftKings in five of his last six games, and you can look for that type of production on Wednesday again.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $9,300 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings. Jokic put the Nuggets on his back in Denver's overtime victory over Utah in Game 1. Denver's big man finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. In his last three games against Utah, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 14 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Despite the fact he's one of the more expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool for Wednesday, Jokic is still a great choice for NBA DFS lineups.

