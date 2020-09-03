The 2020 NBA Playoffs are down to eight teams in Orlando and four of them will be in action during Thursday's NBA DFS slate. The Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead against the defending-champion Raptors in a 6:30 p.m. ET tip. Game 1 of Clippers vs. Nuggets gets underway at 9 p.m. ET. It's a smaller NBA daily Fantasy player pool on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

But there are still plenty of big names to build NBA DFS lineups around like Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Which NBA DFS picks have the most value on this slate? Before crafting your NBA DFS strategy for Thursday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice and core lineup picks from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Wednesday, McClure was all over Rockets forward Robert Covington as one of his top picks. The result: Covington erupted for 21 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists -- returning over 50 points and 8x or more value both on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who followed his NBA DFS advice was well on the way to building a winning lineup.

Now, he's turned his attention to Thursday's NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 3

For Thursday's NBA playoff slate, McClure is high on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic at $9,800 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings. Jokic provided big daily Fantasy returns in the last series against Utah, accounting for 45 or more points on DraftKings in six out of seven games.

He's a reliable source of rebounds and assists, and he has 30-plus point upside, especially when his 3-pointers are falling like they were in the last three games of that series. He hit 12 of 21 from beyond the arc during that span. McClure loves this matchup for Jokic against Clippers center Ivica Zubac, making him a great choice for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday.

Part of his optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Raptors guard Kyle Lowry ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,500 on DraftKings), who has averaged 21 points and six assists against Boston this season. Despite an ice-cold start from the field in the first two games of this series, Lowry has still put up decent daily Fantasy numbers.

McClure is banking on the career 36.6 percent 3-point shooter to find his touch after a 1-for-12 start from beyond the arc in this series. If he does, he could easily be on of the top NBA DFS picks on this slate.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 3

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.